Sierra Leone: Parliament Presents Certificate of Solidarity to China

The Leadership of Parliament yesterday presented a Certificate of Solidarity to the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Hu Zhangliang, for the People's Republic of China in their fight against the coronavirus.

The Speaker, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu, said the Parliament of Sierra Leone has no material support to give to the People's Republic of China in order to defeat the coronavirus, but it has a responsibility to express solidarity on behalf of Sierra Leoneans through the award of a certificate.

"On behalf of me, Members of Parliament and the Administration of Parliament, we express our solidarity with the National People's Congress and the People of the People's Republic of China in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

He said during such difficult period, Sierra Leone Parliament stood in full solidarity with China and support China's efforts to combat COVID-19.

After receiving the certificate, Ambassador, HU Zhangliang, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Speaker and all Members of Parliament for presenting a Certificate of Solidarity to them.

"This gesture demonstrates profound friendship. It is a precious support from the Sierra Leone people to their Chinese brothers and sisters. This is a valuable consensus reached by all parties and all sectors in Sierra Leone, which carry power and strength and deserves China's appreciation and respect. On behalf of the NPC of the People's Republic of China, I say thank you," he said.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, he said the Chinese Government and 1.4 billion Chinese people, under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, have united as one and taken the most comprehensive, most rigorous and most thorough measures to wage a "people's war" against it.

He added that by leveraging the significant advantage of China's governance system and with the whole country's effort, the epidemic prevention and control situation has seen steady improvement.

"Things are turning better day after day. For the past several days, the number of newly confirmed cases has been on the decline. Up to yesterday, the total number of confirmed cases in China's mainland is 80,409. The cured ones exceeded 52,045. The mortality rate in China including Hubei (the epicenter) is about 3.7%, excluding Hubei, it is 0.8%,"he said.

Ambassador Zhanglianing explained that the huge sacrifice made by China has produced the desired results, that China's responsible attitude and effective measures won acclaim from all over the world.

He said the facts and statistics showed that the disease caused by the virus was preventable, controllable and curable, and that there was a need to put up strict preventive and control measures because virus knows no borders.

He confirmed that the Chinese government and people pay great attention to the health concerns and wellbeing of foreign nationals in China, including those from Sierra Leone.

"Up to now, all the Sierra Leonean students and travellers in China are safe. No one is reported to have developed a case. Of course, as it is now a special time, their life may not be as convenient as it was before the epidemic. But their basic needs are taken good care of. I thank them for standing with China firmly and cooperate with Chinese authorities in implementing relevant measures considerately," he said.

He noted confidently that the difficulties China was facing will soon be over and his country will emerge once again stronger and more prosperous than before.

"As we are talking here today, the situation of the epidemic in some other countries is getting more serious. The government and people in those countries are also taking necessary measures to combat the virus. We pray for them to have a quick victory," he said.

He said they noticed that the Sierra Leonean government and people under the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio have also taken active measures to prevent the epidemic as no single case has been detected in Sierra Leone.

He further stated that the Chinese Embassy requires all the Chinese nationals travelling to Sierra Leone to fully comply with the quarantine measures the Sierra Leone Government has put in place.

"We have also asked the three Chinese medical teams under the Chinese government's assistance program to fully support your government in enhancing the prevention and control capacity," he added.

He said China-Sierra Leone economic and commercial cooperation may be affected by the epidemic, but both sides will do what is necessary to minimize the impact.

He dismissed claimed that the COVID-19 does not originate in China, although it was first discovered in China, quoting Chinese top respiratory specialist, Zhong Nanshan.