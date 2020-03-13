West Africa: Sierra Leone Heads ECOWAS Parliament

Member of Parliament representing Constituency 101, Pujehun District, Sidi Mohamed Tunis, has on the 9th March 2020, been elected as the Speaker of the 5th Legislature of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament.

Hon.Tunis was elected and sworn-in as the new speaker of the 5th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament in Miamey, Niger.

Tunis happens to be the first Sierra Leonean to be elected as speaker of ECOWAS Parliament. His election came as a result of the nomination done by Hon. Veronica Kadie Sesay,which was seconded by an independent Member of Parliament,Hon Shiaka Musa Sama of Constituency 104, Pujehun District.

In his address, Hon.Mohamed Sidi Tunis informed the ECOWAS Members of Parliament of his thirty-man delegation headed by the Sierra Leone Speaker of Parliament,Hon.Dr. Abass Bundu.

He added that he was so proud of the responsibility reposed on him to serve as the Speaker of the 5th Legislature of ECOWAS Parliament, and that he wish to perform those duties in line with the choice of the House.

He further reminded his colleague Members of the ECOWAS Parliament of their secret rituals, which bares the community parliament, as provided for by article 28 of 2016, relating to the enhancement of powers of the community parliament, to strengthen by the optimism, idealism and patriotism, for the transformative vision of the community parliament.

"I am particularly proud of the duties I have been elected to perform by the choice of this noble parliament. I avail myself on this customary and solemn occasion to express the gratitude which you are confidence and acknowledge the accountability you have bestowed upon me. I am immensely grateful to the people of Sierra Leone through whose representatives I was nominated to serve in the community parliament. May I also thank His excellency the President of the republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Juluis Maada Bio, Honourable Speaker of the Sierra Leone Parliament and the people of Sierra Leone, for the historic Monrovia endorsement upon which we premised our quest to assume this High office," he said.

Hon.Tunis continues that Members of the ECOWAS Parliament shall foster cordial relationship with ECOWAS institutions regarding the extent of the authority trusted to the community parliament, adding that they shall preserve the harmony which currently exists in the administrative structures of ECOWAS, and take steps to further cultivate coordination on fair and honorable terms.

He also reminded Members of the ECOWAS Parliament of article 2 of the ECOWAS protocols relating to the mechanism for conflict prevention, management, resolution, peacekeeping and security adopted in Lomé on the 10th December 1999.

He said Members of the ECOWAS Parliament shall diligently work with the authorities of head of states and government to ensure that the West Africa sub-region is safe and prosperous.

He said the community parliament shall assist the integration of economic activities by providing the most needed oversight in the area of industry, transport, electricity, telecommunication, natural resources, commerce, youth empowerment, and monitoring and financial issues.

Hon.Tunis said parliament must exercise democratic oversights, to make sure that they commission other institutions and agencies including the community parliament to deal properly with public funds entrusted in the care of the ECOWAS parliament.

"As budgeting is the key pillar of policy and development and accountability in our region and with the unique system of institutions and relationships between deferent levels of ECOWAS, we shall ensure in the exercise of this advisory role that the community budget be dedicated to programmes and projects that impact citizens at grassroot level. We must pay closer attention to the performance aspect of budgeting that is demonstrating to stakeholders at ECOWAS, resources are being used effectively to achieve results, and that these results are of benefit to our citizens. Enhancing transparency and accountability has been at the heart of our approach as we review country report of member states and programmes of ECOWAS commission,' he said.

He said if ECOWAS states and governments must be accountable to their citizens and donor partners, the process must begin with ECOWAS institutions themselves.

'There is more to do to increase accountability and transparency in ECOWAS. All monies spent must be scrutinized and ECOWAS institutions must be run efficiently and effectively as possible. Transparency and accountability go hand in hand with progress and prosperity, to build a stronger economy, a stronger society and security and opportunity for all," he said.

Hon.Tunis proposed to Members of the ECOWAS Parliament for the establishment of the Public Account Committee (PAC) at the ECOWS Parliament, with the core mandate of reviewing audit reports submitted by the commission aimed at creating greater transparency.