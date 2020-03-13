Sierra Leone: Man Sentenced to 36 Months for Penetrating Girl, 17

11 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim K Turay

21 year-old Musa Sahr Koroma last week plead guilty to penetrating a 17 - year -old girl and was sentenced to thirty-six months at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

Koroma, who was seemingly jubilant after the judge was handed down, was before the court on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No. 12 of 2012.

The presiding judge, Justice Momoh Jah Stevens, told the court that because the convict didn't wasted the court's time, coupled with the fact that he was a first time offender, he handed him minimal sentence.

He noted that the convict has already had a baby with the victim, and that he took into consideration that the victim had told the court that there was nobody to take care of the child.

He said the incident took place in august 2016, at Rokupa, wellington in Freetown, at the victim's school where the convict was a caretaker.

Lawyer M. Karium from the Legal Aid Board pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy, so that the convict will be an ambassador for others.

In another matter in the same courtroom, Justice Momoh Jah Stevens also remanded 24-year-old Bundu Kamara, who allegedly engaged in an act of human trafficking contrary to Section 2 (1) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act of 2005.

The accused on a date unknown, between the 1st July 2018 and the 11th March 2019 in Freetown, trafficked Aminata Bangura.

Meanwhile, the accused has been put on a Le10 million bail and his matter adjourned for further hearing.

Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved.

