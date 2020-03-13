Sierra Leone: 'We Want a Win-Win Situation With Telecom Service Providers'

12 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Massaquoi

... Information Minister

Minister of Information and Communications yesterday disclosed in an exclusive interview with this medium that President Julius Maada Bio is seriously concerned about the recent move by mobile telecommunications service providers to drop all promotions to their respective customers, a development that created huge public outcry since last week.

Mohamed Raman Swaray said he invited all telecom service provides to an emergency meeting in order to chart the way possible in the best interest of the people, which is the foremost priority of government.

"We have agreed on a win-win situation, which means that the mobile service providers as well as the public will benefit. We have already formed a committee which is chaired by the Ministry of Information and Communications, so that at the end of the day this committee will develop a road map for the final resolution of this matter," he said.

He added that the companies frankly explained to them the challenges they are going through, but, however, assured them of government commitment in creating the enabling environment for an improved telecommunication system in Sierra Leone.

There has been a huge public outcry over the implementation of the 2020 Finance Act, which prompted telecom operators to remove all promotions they used to provide for subscribers across the country.

Civil society activists have condemned the move by the National Telecommunications Commission to increase tax on telecom operators, but the commission has defended its position that there had been no tax increase.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Don't Miss
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.