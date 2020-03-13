Sierra Leone: Lawmakers Plead With Limkokwing to Resume Lectures

Members of the Parliamentary Committees on Tertiary and Higher Education and Finance have appealed to the management of the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology to allow students register and resume lectures until payment plans are made by the government.

For the past six months, over one thousand government sponsored students have not been allowed to attend lectures on the basis that government has not honoured its commitment to pay fees at the beginning of each academic year, as agreed through a Memorandum of Understanding.

It was based on that the two committees summoned officials from the university, the Ministry of Technical and the Office of the Financial Secretary to explain to the committees, with regards payment of fees and the agreement signed between government and the private university.

Chairman of the Technical and Higher Education Committee, Hon. Alimamy O. Kamara, recalled the huge outcry that followed the decision of the university not to allow students resume lectures because government refused to pay tuition fees.

He pleaded with the university officials to find ways and allow students to resume lectures, whilst payment plans and negotiation would be ongoing.

"We have made our commitment and we cannot reverse it, so we just need to ignore all the technical aspects of what have to be done. We need to engage the university officials and agree on payment plan and to also allow students to register and take lectures. The cost could be told by officials of the Ministry of Finance, but we know government can pay only if payment plans are made," he said.

According to the Senior Vice President, Corp Development and Limkokwing Academic Staff, Gail Phung, in March 2017, Limkokwing University had the honour of becoming Sierra Leone's first foreign University among other countries in Africa.

She said the university was to assist the country to tap into new approaches, to transforming the socio- economic development through producing job creators than job seekers.

She said according to the agreement signed, payment of fees were supposed to be made at the beginning of each academic year, but that the Government of sierra Leone had failed to adhere to that part of the agreement.

She said payment for 2018 was made in 2019 and that an outstanding of Le1billions was still not paid.

"We understand there are some financial constraints faced by the country and we understand the opportunity given to us by meeting committee members, but for the plea we will have to inform the board. We are open to the ministry and any proposal that would be made by the government. Your request would be looked into and consultations will be made as well," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, Chairman of the Finance Committee, Hon. Francis A. Kaisamba, said they wanted to have firsthand information from all parties as people's representatives.

He said even though the meeting will not be concluded based on the fact that the Financial Sectary's office could not appear before the committee, but that they will make sure to hear from all parties and find ways to address the issue.

He stated that the students are Sierra Leoneans, stating several issues have been raised about the agreement signed, but that they wanted to look into the issue critically and find ways to address them amicably without any foul play by either side.

He said they have gathered that the government was ready to pay hence the committee was ready to work towards that.

"We are only hoping that you will bend backwards from everything and amend the situation. We also know that there have been some modifications in the agreement which will be brought to parliament. We promise to look at it when it comes here," he said.