Gambia: CDS Massaneh Kinteh Relieved From Duty Redeployed to Foreign Service

11 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Lt. General Masanneh N. Kinteh, the former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has been relieved from his duties as of 5th March 2020.

This information which was disclosed by Ebrima Sankareh, the Government's spokesperson, said the Deputy Chief of Defence Staff Yankuba A. Drammeh, will oversee the armed forces for the time being till the president appoints a new CDS. However, the Government Spokesperson did not give reasons behind the CDS' removal neither did the press release from the State House. He further told this reporter that he was not at work and cannot provide reasons for former CDS Kinteh's removal.

When contacted to shed light on this development, the Public Relations Officer of GAF confirmed the information and said former CDS Kinteh has been redeployed to the Foreign Service but does not know where.

Lt. General Masanneh Kinteh has held top senior positions in the Gambia Armed Forces since his enrolment in 1991. He has served as Deputy Chief of Defence Staff in 2009 and Chief of Defense Staff from 2009 to 2012 under former President Jammeh's regime. Lt. General Kinteh was appointed as Military Aide to President Barrow in January 2017 and in February the same year, he was appointed as replacement to Ousman Badjie, the former Chief of the Defence Staff. He once served as the head of mission in Cuba, during Jammeh's regime.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.