Gambia: CDS Massaneh Kinteh Relieved From Duty Redeployed to Foreign Service

Lt. General Masanneh N. Kinteh, the former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has been relieved from his duties as of 5th March 2020.

This information which was disclosed by Ebrima Sankareh, the Government's spokesperson, said the Deputy Chief of Defence Staff Yankuba A. Drammeh, will oversee the armed forces for the time being till the president appoints a new CDS. However, the Government Spokesperson did not give reasons behind the CDS' removal neither did the press release from the State House. He further told this reporter that he was not at work and cannot provide reasons for former CDS Kinteh's removal.

When contacted to shed light on this development, the Public Relations Officer of GAF confirmed the information and said former CDS Kinteh has been redeployed to the Foreign Service but does not know where.

Lt. General Masanneh Kinteh has held top senior positions in the Gambia Armed Forces since his enrolment in 1991. He has served as Deputy Chief of Defence Staff in 2009 and Chief of Defense Staff from 2009 to 2012 under former President Jammeh's regime. Lt. General Kinteh was appointed as Military Aide to President Barrow in January 2017 and in February the same year, he was appointed as replacement to Ousman Badjie, the former Chief of the Defence Staff. He once served as the head of mission in Cuba, during Jammeh's regime.