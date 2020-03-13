Zimbabwe: MPs Demand Sanitisers in Parliament for Coronavirus Prevention

13 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Zimbabwe's MPs have demanded sanitisers which will help protect them from possible contracting and spreading of the coronavirus among themselves and staff in signs of panic among the country's globe-trotting lawmakers.

This comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the dreaded disease a world pandemic.

Marondera Central MP Caston Mateu Thursday urged Parliament authorities to take caution and precautionary measures to avoid the possible spread of the disease within the building.

"We as a nation, as an institution and as Members of Parliament, we need to take precautionary measures. When MPs, staff and visitors are coming into the complex, we need to be given sanitisers or sanitiser towels to show that our safety is of great importance," he said.

"I can give you an example where in Iran, 37 Members of Parliament have been affected by coronavirus and in the United Kingdom. I also implore authorities to take measures against those countries that pose as high risk to our citizens and travel restrictions must be imposed on their citizens to Zimbabwe. Such countries are Italy, China and Iran like what Lesotho has done today (Thursday)," said Mateu.

Lesotho has barred all citizens from where the coronavirus has been detected to visit the mountain kingdom.

On Wednesday Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Mayor Justice Wadyajena came to Parliament wearing a medical mask prompting other members to shout at him saying "Une coronavirus iwe buda (you have infected with coronavirus, please leave)."

Surprisingly, the Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi, ordered the MP to take the mask off, but Wadyajena declined.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.