Kenya: Rugani Is Like a Brother, Kenyan Midfielder Narrates Coronavirus Experience

Kenyan midfielder Paul "Zizou" Thiong'o is a sad man.

His friend, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, on Thursday became the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus.

Rugani is the first top-flight footballer to fall victim to the virus which has killed 827 in Italy and infected 12,000 people, including several Serie C players.

Thiong'o, currently attached to Promozione League side Rocchese, played with Rugani in the youth ranks of Italian Serie B side Empoli between 2008 and 2012. While Thiong'o was born in Mombasa to Kenyan parents, Rugani was born in Lucca, Italy.

It's at Empoli that the pair met with Rugani joining the academy as a six-year-old in 2000 while Thiong'o moved to Tuscany in 2007 aged 12 after impressing during the Danone Nations Cup, an international youth tournament, while turning out for Mombasa FC. His exploits earned him a trial at Empoli which turned out successful and he got a place in their academy.

Both players followed different paths upon graduation from Empoli with Rugani earning a place in the senior team while the diminutive Thiong'o moved to lower league sides.

"Rugani is like a brother to me. We still remain close friends even after leaving Empoli. He is a great guy with a big heart. He was a year ahead of me in the academy but we played together severally since their coach used to invite me to play for their team," Thiong'o told Nation Sport on the phone from his base in Napoli, south of Italy, where around 10 coronavirus cases have now been reported.

"He is a very intelligent defender, very good tactically. He taught me what hard work and dedication to the game is all about. We could play a match on Sunday and on Monday morning he was on the training ground alone working on his technique. It's no surprise that a big club like Juventus signed him."

Rugani has spent the last seven years at Juventus, apart from a two-year loan spell at Empoli, winning four Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies. He has played just three league games this season, most recently against Brescia on February 16 and SPAL on February 22.

He was on the bench in Lyon for the Champions League last 16, first leg clash on February 26 in France and the team's last game against Inter Milan in Serie A on March 8.

"It's so unfortunate that he has tested positive. It goes to show that bad things happen to people with good hearts. I texted him this morning and he told me that doctors are doing their best. No cure has been found so we can only hope that he recovers," said Thiong'o. "I feel so bad because he has always been motivating me not to give up. That one day my talent will be noticed and I'll also play at the top level."

The 24-year-old Thiong'o narrated how his life has been ground to a halt with the virus having stopped all sports activities in Italy. Their league has been suspended until April 5.

"It's crazy, people here are living in fear. The other day our local leaders were going round announcing on megaphones that we should not go out of our houses. Every social amenity has been closed down from parks, stadiums, malls and restaurants."

"It's so risky to step out. If you have to go out, you have to wear face masks and gloves. People are even avoiding to go to work. At our club we cannot train as a team, I am lucky I have access to a gym so I am just doing personal training hoping that by April 5 everything will be okay," said Thiong'o.

Thiong'o urged the Kenyan government to take tight precautionary measures to avoid the entry of coronavirus in the country, terming it a "killer disease".

"I have seen people online making jokes about it but this is a killer disease. It spreads very fast and that's why the whole of Italy is in panic mode since it's very difficult to contain it. The Kenyan government should take it seriously and do their best to ensure it doesn't reach home," explained Thiong'o, who in 2013 was called up to Harambee Stars by Adel Amrouche.