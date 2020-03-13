Nigeria: Over 3.4 Million Persons Vaccinated Against Yellow Fever in Rivers State

Photo: Vanguard
Yellow fever signs and symptoms.
13 March 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

"All four members of my family have been vaccinated against yellow fever in this ongoing vaccination campaign," says Tonma Oruye.

"It's a good thing that the government is administering this vaccination free of charge, this shows how concerned they are with the people's health. I made sure everyone in my household got vaccinated, my husband, myself and the children. I encourage others do the same."

Mrs Sylvia Obomanu who also brought her granddaughters for vaccination stated "I'm happy that the government is providing this vaccination to protect people from this disease. I want my grandchildren to be vaccinated, I also want to be vaccinated but was told I am not eligible."

Both women are part of the over 3.4 million beneficiaries of the recently concluded phase one vaccination campaign in the state.

Following the first ever confirmed outbreak of yellow fever in Rivers State in 2018, with a 100% case fatality rate, the Federal Government through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and partners decided to conduct the Yellow fever Preventive Mass Vaccination Campaign (PMVC) in the State.

The Rivers State Immunization Officer, Dr Joseph Urang stated that "out of the targeted 6.8 million people, over three million eligible persons have been covered at the end of the first phase of the campaign which was implemented in 11 out of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State. Phase one ended on the 08 March, 2020.

The campaign can be adjudged as successful, due to the massive turnout at most vaccination posts in the state. This resulted from widespread sensitization activities on the PMVC in multiple languages via the media, phone in radio programs, and dialogue meetings with stakeholders and influential community members.

The second Phase of the Yellow fever PMVC campaign commences on 13 March, 2020 and would be implemented for 10 days with an extra day planned for mop up activities to target those who may have been missed during the campaign days.

Dr Urang further stated that "We have made arrangements for hard to reach areas; mostly riverine communities. Health workers have been engaged to ensure the riverine communities are covered. Our aim is to make sure everyone within the targeted population is covered and that there is no record of yellow fever in the State again."

The vaccination campaign is being conducted with technical support from the World Health Organization.

Technical Contacts

Dr Anne Eudes Jean Baptiste; Email: jeana [at] who.int; Tel: +234 813 173 6281

Dr Chineye Okafor; Email: aghaluc [at] who.int; Tel: +234 803 309 1722

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.