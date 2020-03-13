Sudan: Transitional Period Dates Contested in Juba

Juba — The controversy continues at the Sudan peace talks in Juba between the government delegation and the Sudan Revolutionary Front regarding the date of entry into force of the transitional period, and political participation after its end, in addition to the appointment of governors and members of the Legislative Council.

Yesterday, Tut Galuak, head of the South Sudanese mediation team, said in a press statement that the leaders of the SRF want to start calculating the transitional period after the signing of the peace agreement, given that they were not a party in the period specified in the Constitutional Charter.

Galuak pointed out that another point is still a matter of controversy related to political participation after the transitional period, as the leaders of the SRF believe that those in the transitional authority should not be deprived of participation in the elections.

The duration of the transitional period will be subject to consultations between the mediation and the Sudanese government at the level of Presidents Salva Kiir and El Burhan to reach a vision and agreement on it. Regarding the appointment of the governors and the Legislative Council.

He said that they do not constitute a point of contention between the parties to the dialogue and confirmed their postponement until the final signing of peace according to the agreement that was concluded between the parties to the negotiations and mediation.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.