Liberia: President Weah Commissions Four Judges

12 March 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has urged judges across the Country to adjudicate cases without fear or favor for the promotion of peace and development.

President Weah made the assertion on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Those commissioned were Cllrs. J. Kennedy Peabody, Resident Circuit Court Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, Montserrado County; Othello S. Payman, I, Associate Judge, Commercial Court, Republic of Liberia and Hector W. Quoiquah, Resident Judge, Sexual Offenses Division of Criminal Court E, 8th Judicail Circuit Court, Nimba County, and George C. Katakpah, Resident Judge, Sexual Offenses Division Criminal Court E, 9th Judicial Circuit, Bong County.

Commissioning the judicial officials, President Weah said the appointment of judges to the new courts was a further manifestation of his administration's commitment to the rule of law.

President Weah said the creation of Special Courts to deal with sexual offenses was in keeping with the government's unwavering determination to protect Liberian women and girls from sexual gender-based violence.

"I task each of you to discharge your respective duties faithfully under the laws and to deliver fair, speedy and transparent justice at all times," Dr. Weah emphatically said.

The judges were appointed mid-January and subsequently confirmed by the Liberian Senate.

The Special Courts were created by Section 25.4 that established the country's Criminal Courts.

The commissioning ceremony was also attended by Chief Justice Francis Korkpoh, Associate Justice Yusuf Kaba, Justice Minister Musa Dean, among others.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.