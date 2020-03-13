Liberia: GOL Receives PUL's Petition

Photo: ReadyElements/Pixabay
Newspaper, press, media.
12 March 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The government of Liberia has received a petition from members of the Press Union of Liberia calling on it to conduct a probe into allegations of harassment and violence meted out against some journalists.

The petition, which was received by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill and Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe, was presented following a march on Thursday, March 12.

The two Ministers - representing President George M. Weah - thanked the journalists for peacefully exercising their constitutional right to free assembly. "There can never be a true democracy in the absence of a free press", Minister Nagbe told the protesting journalists. He said the government respects Freedom of the Press.

Also speaking, Presidential Affairs Minister McGill lauded the journalists for their peaceful action to bring issues of concern to the government.

He assured the Press Union of Liberia that the government will respond to their petition in the coming week.

The Minister reiterated the commitment of the Weah Administration to an independent media and promised to work collaboratively with the Union for the good of the country.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

More on This
Liberia Press Union Petitions Govt Over Arrest of Journalist
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of Liberia

Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.