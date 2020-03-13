Liberia: GOL Receives PUL's Petition

Monrovia — The government of Liberia has received a petition from members of the Press Union of Liberia calling on it to conduct a probe into allegations of harassment and violence meted out against some journalists.

The petition, which was received by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill and Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe, was presented following a march on Thursday, March 12.

The two Ministers - representing President George M. Weah - thanked the journalists for peacefully exercising their constitutional right to free assembly. "There can never be a true democracy in the absence of a free press", Minister Nagbe told the protesting journalists. He said the government respects Freedom of the Press.

Also speaking, Presidential Affairs Minister McGill lauded the journalists for their peaceful action to bring issues of concern to the government.

He assured the Press Union of Liberia that the government will respond to their petition in the coming week.

The Minister reiterated the commitment of the Weah Administration to an independent media and promised to work collaboratively with the Union for the good of the country.