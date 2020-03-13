Sudan: UN Security Council Condemns Hamdouk's Assassination Attempt

12 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The UN Security Council, on Thursday issued statement condemning the assassination attempt and the terrorist attack on the motorcade of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk.

The strong-worded statement described the attacks as unacceptable, adding that those who committed the attacks must be held accountable.

The statement, further, affirmed its support to the Transitional Government and the efforts exerted by the Prime Minister to make a success the Transitional Period and the realization of the democratic transition, peace and development.

The Council affirmed its support to the Sudanese people during the Transitional Period to maintain the sovereignty, independence, and integrity of Sudan's territories.

