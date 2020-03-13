Tanzania: Yanga's Big Guns Aimed at KMC

12 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

YOUNG Africans are geared up to stamp their fourth straight Mainland Premier League victory when they face KMC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

It will be a battle between the third and 18 th log occupants with each targeting to claim three points to occupy better positions on the table, but KMC desperately need to win most of their upcoming games to stay out of the relegation zone.

Even though they seem to have given up in the season's title chase, the Jangwani streetbased club wants to continue winning their remaining league encounters to bag in essential three points.

Coming fresh after silencing their traditional rivals Simba SC on Sunday courtesy of a 1-0 triumph, it may look as a simple match for Yanga, but KMC, despite having a bumpy ride in the league, have been troubling big teams this season.

Up to now, no official update from Yanga has been made as to whether Bernard Morrison who sourced the only goal against Simba will be featured in today's match as he limped off the pitch for possible injury in the second half of the tense clash.

On the other hand, KMC will be searching their third consecutive victory after excelling in their past two league matches beating Mbao FC 2-0 and JKT Tanzania 1-0 respectively.

Before that, they succumbed to three defeats from Ndanda (2-1), Namungo (2-1) and Polisi Tanzania (3 -2) in that order as their prospect to finish on top five of the league seems unrealistic.

However, according to the recent remarks from the club's Mobilisation Officer, Antonio Nugaz, they will soon announce about the start of transformation processes at the club to go in line with the current system of running football clubs.

In a related development, Yanga players who have been selected to join the national team 'Taifa Stars' squad readying for African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and African Nations Championship (CHAN) duels are set to link up with their colleagues late after their next match against Namungo FC on Sunday.

This was confirmed by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Media and Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo who said after the Namungo game, the chosen players will join the camp.

Yanga have contributed seven players to the recently paraded squad who are Juma Abdul, Said Makapu, Feisal Salum, Mapinduzi Balama, Kelvin Yondani, Ditram Nchimbi and goalkeeper Metacha Mnata.

Also, Yanga skipper Papy Tshishimbi said he is ready to acquire the Tanzanian citizenship for him to get a chance of playing in the national team a thing he said will be an added advantage to his professional football.

"I have never had a chance to play in the national team and if that opportunity can come here, I can take it," said the Congolese captain.

