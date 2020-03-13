Nigeria: LMC Slams N6 Million Fine On Nasarawa Utd Over Player's Death

The League Management Company, LMC, wielded the big stick yesterday as it fined Nasarawa United a whopping six million naira (N6m) for breaching regulatory requirements regarding stadium health and safety protocols and personnel in the course of the match against Katsina United.

The club was fined N5, 000,000 to be paid within ten (10) working days and another fine of N1, 000,000 for conduct capable of bringing the league to disrepute.

In Summary Jurisdiction Notice issued yesterday, the Lafia based club was charged with breaches of Rule B12.7.1, B12.7.4 and C1 of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL.

Nasarawa United were also charged with breach of Rule B12.7.5 of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL for failing to ensure that no person other than the official medical personnel were permitted to treat players.

The club was also charged for breach of Rule B12.7.8 for failing to ensure that a standard, equipped and duly-staffed ambulance was available at the ground to transport any player or official requiring emergency treatment to the hospital.

On the fourth count, Nasarawa United was charged for breach of Rule C1 of the Framework in that as the home team, it failed to comply with mandatory terms of the league rules and the club licensing regulations, including the provision of fundamental safety and medical requirements, which constituted conduct capable of bringing the league to disrepute.

In its ruling, the LMC said it took cognizance of the club's compliance with the mandatory medical examinations and records of contracted players under Rule B12.10 in imposing sanctions.

Meanwhile, the LMC also made a suspended order of six points deduction/forfeiture which will be activated should a similar breach occur before the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Nasarawa United are required within 48 hours of the date of the notice, to either accept in writing, the summary jurisdiction and the sanctions or elect to be dealt with by a Commission.