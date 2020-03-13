Ethiopia: Parliament Confirms New Anti Corruption Czar

Tsega Arage is appointed as commissioner of the Federal Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission.

Members of parliament have confirmed the appointment of a new anti-corruption czar. Tsega Arage is appointed as commissioner of the Federal Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission. His appointment was approved with 11 MPs voting in opposition while six MPs, of the 285 in attendance, abstained from votes.

Tsega replaced Ayelgn Mulualem. He studied leadership and business administration and served as an advisor to the Deputy Mayor of Addis Abeba. He was also an administrator of North Wello, and head of the Amhara Regional State Rural Land Administration & Use Office.