Nigeria: Security Beefed Up in Awe As Sanusi Set to Appear in Public for Friday Prayers

13 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — Security has been beefed up in Awe, Nasarawa state, where the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was taken to since his dethronement by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state.

Daily Trust reporter who visited the area observed the presence of men of the Nigerian Army, Department of State Security (DSS), Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were providing security to the deposed emir.

In an exclusive chat with Daily Trust, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said the security is being beefed up in Awe local government area of Nasarawa state for the benefit of all residents.

"More security personnel have been deployed in the town to safeguard both residents and visitors to the town, and not to intimidate anybody.

"I am appealing to the good people of Awe to be orderly especially during the Friday or Juma'at prayer," CP Longe said on Thursday.

Our reporter, however, learnt that security is being beefed up in the town in anticipation of the maiden appearance of Sanusi for the Muslims' congregational Friday prayers.

The deployment of more security personnel includes soldiers, DSS, NSCDC and four Police Explosive and Ordinance unit (EOD) personnel, among other security agents on guard.

Our reporter observed that three tents were erected around the residence with one inside the compound and two outside the compound to provide shade for the security personnel on duty.

It was also observed that the EOD personnel have been scanning cars approaching the house and wading off commercial motorcyclists from passing in front of the house.

The deposed Emir is exiled on Galidima Road, about three hundred meters from the central mosque near the palace of Emir of Awe.

Many residents say they would troop out enmasse on Friday to have a glimpse of the Sanusi II.

Daily Trust reports that power supply was restored to the town Friday morning after a four-day total blackout.

But residents say the power supply in the town, until now, was being rationed on one day on and one day off.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.