Nigeria: Security Beefed Up in Awe As Sanusi Set to Appear in Public for Friday Prayers

Lafia — Security has been beefed up in Awe, Nasarawa state, where the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was taken to since his dethronement by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state.

Daily Trust reporter who visited the area observed the presence of men of the Nigerian Army, Department of State Security (DSS), Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were providing security to the deposed emir.

In an exclusive chat with Daily Trust, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said the security is being beefed up in Awe local government area of Nasarawa state for the benefit of all residents.

"More security personnel have been deployed in the town to safeguard both residents and visitors to the town, and not to intimidate anybody.

"I am appealing to the good people of Awe to be orderly especially during the Friday or Juma'at prayer," CP Longe said on Thursday.

Our reporter, however, learnt that security is being beefed up in the town in anticipation of the maiden appearance of Sanusi for the Muslims' congregational Friday prayers.

The deployment of more security personnel includes soldiers, DSS, NSCDC and four Police Explosive and Ordinance unit (EOD) personnel, among other security agents on guard.

Our reporter observed that three tents were erected around the residence with one inside the compound and two outside the compound to provide shade for the security personnel on duty.

It was also observed that the EOD personnel have been scanning cars approaching the house and wading off commercial motorcyclists from passing in front of the house.

The deposed Emir is exiled on Galidima Road, about three hundred meters from the central mosque near the palace of Emir of Awe.

Many residents say they would troop out enmasse on Friday to have a glimpse of the Sanusi II.

Daily Trust reports that power supply was restored to the town Friday morning after a four-day total blackout.

But residents say the power supply in the town, until now, was being rationed on one day on and one day off.