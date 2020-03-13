Liberia: Pres. Weah Demands LEC to Submit Power Distribution Plan

Monrovia — Apparently rocked by inconsistent supply of electricity to residents of Monrovia and its environs, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) is now faced with increasing pressure from President George Manneh Weah who is demanding efficiency and productivity.

On Monday, March 9, 2020 the President requested the LEC management to submit to his office its power distribution plans.

Deputy Press Secretary, Smith Toby, told reporters Tuesday that the President was concerned about the unfortunate situation of consistent wave of power outage in Monrovia and its environs.

"The President has some very serious concerns with LEC. Like most of you are concerned about LEC, so is the President," Toby said during the Executive Mansion Press Briefing Tuesday. "The President has given the management of LEC up to this month to submit to him the requested power distribution plan."

The Deputy Press Secretary indicated that the President was taking the situation seriously because, in his words, "the way the LEC is supplying current shows that there is not a structured plan."

Residents of Monrovia and its environs are plagued with the troubling inconsistent power supply, a situation that has now become a national embarrassment.

Mr. Toby explained that the President was not taking the situation lightly, as would he not hesitate to act in order to arrest the situation in the interest of beneficiaries.

"The President himself is a user of LEC, and so he is concerned," he said. "Against this backdrop, he wants the plans as to how they are distributing or supplying current to communities."

Toby disclosed that President Weah called on the LEC management and its partners to ensure proper supply or distribution of electricity, as he (the President) would no longer take excuses for what appears to be poor performance on the part of the Management.

Similarly, the Deputy Press Secretary has disclosed that President Weah has made adjustments in the schedule for his County Tour, which would have initially begun with southeastern counties.

As of the adjusted schedule, Mr. Toby said, the tour would now begin by the 21st of this month, starting with Grand Bassa County and then to Cape Mount and Bomi Counties.