South Africa: Old Mutual Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Cape Town

13 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

Old Mutual has confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from abroad.

The company would not disclose where in South Africa the person was located but said the employee was told to not return to the office for another 21 days, in line with its international travel policy.

In a statement, the financial group said the staff member was not in contact with any clients or employees at work.

"Old Mutual followed the protocols prescribed by the SA government and they tracked all the individuals who met with the Old Mutual employee outside of the workplace to arrange their self-quarantine. The employee is currently undergoing the necessary medical treatment."

The company has placed an embargo on all non-critical international travel for its employees.

Western Cape health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever told News24: "We have no confirmation of such."

National health department spokesperson Lwazi Manzi said on Friday morning that the number of affected people remained 16.

