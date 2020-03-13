Nigeria: Court Orders Sanusi's Immediate Release

13 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the release of dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II from detention in Awe, Nasarawa State.

Justice Anwuli Chikere on Friday granted the interim order after an ex parte application by lead counsel to Sanusi, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Justice Chikere also ordered service of he copies of the court order against on the respondents in the matter which include, the IGP, DG DSS Yusuf Bichi, Attorney General of Kano State, Ibrahim Mukthar and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The court has fixed March 26 for hearing of the suit.

The deposed Emir was taken to Awe in Nassarwa state after his dethronement by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state.

He was dethroned over alleged disrespect to the office of the governor and other government agencies.

