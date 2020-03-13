Liberia: ANC Expels Wilbert Wade, Youth Congress' Vice Chair for Interparty And Governmental Affairs

13 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) on Friday, March 6, 2020, voted to expel Mr. Wilbert E. Wade from the party with immediate effect. Mr. Wade prior to his expulsion served as the Youth Congress Vice Chair for Interparty & Governmental Affairs.

Mr. Wade's expulsion was based on recommendations from the Grievance & Ethics Committee coming out of its investigations into gross violation of the party's constitution and Code of Conduct.

The Committee in its report dated March 5, 2019 revealed that Mr. Wade admitted to and showed no remorse for frequent acts of insults, threats, violence, physical attacks, open disrespect, fabricated social media publications against partisans and party leaders and disruption of party's activities. Consistent with the party's constitution and having been given due process, the Committee recommended the expulsion of Wilbert Wade for violation of Articles 24, Section 5, Article 1 & 2 and Chapter 1 Rule #2, 3, 4, & 6 (a & e) of the Code of Conduct.

Mr. Wade is advised to turn over all party's property in his possession, and asked to pick up his letter of expulsion from the ANC HQ between 12 noon and 5pm on working days as all efforts to have his letter delivered have proven futile.

Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved.

