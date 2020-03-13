Sudanese-Russian Business Forum Opens Session

12 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese-Russian Business Forum, organized by the Sudanese Businessmen & Employers Federation, opened session in Khartoum here Wednesday with participation of the members of the Steering Committee, Russia ambassador to Sudan and the Charge d'Affaires of Sudan embassy in Russia besides the visiting delegation of Russian business persons and their Sudanese counterparts.

The Charge d'Affaires of Sudan embassy in Russia Dr. Omar Al-Farouq said the forum would push forward the economic and investment cooperation between Russia and Sudan.

He pointed out that is important to enhance the role of the private sector in the two countries as main partners to promote the bilateral relations in this new stage to wider horizons.

On his part, the Russian ambassador affirmed that the forum would activate the relations between two countries via the Understandings and meetings between businessmen, noting that Sudan enjoys all capabilities that enable it to press ahead with building it economy.

