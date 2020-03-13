Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Government's Keenness to Address Issues of Refugees and IDPs

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has affirmed the transitional government's keenness to address the issues of refugees and displaced persons, reiterating the government's commitment to achieving a comprehensive and just peace.

This came when the Prime Minister met at his office here today United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, in the presence of Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Manis and Minister of Foreign Affairs Asmaa Mohammed Abdallah.

In a press statement, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees expressed happiness with his first visit to Sudan, which is completion of the meeting that he had with the Prime Minister earlier in New York, indicating that Sudan is one of the countries hosting refugees for more than five decades and hosts over a million refugees from different countries.

He noted that there are a million and eight hundred displaced people in Sudan and nearly seven hundred thousand Sudanese refugees in the countries neighboring Sudan, indicating that the meeting dealt with addressing the issues of refugees in Sudan, and Sudanese refugees and displaced people in other countries or within the country.

Grandi affirmed that the UNHCR would continue support to the peace process in Sudan, declaring in this regard that the UNHCR has started to mobilize approximately $40 million to support these activities and will continue to mobilize more.

He said that the meeting touched on the regional role that Sudan can be played by the Sudan in the process of achieving peace in the region through its current assumption of the leadership of IGAD, which contributes to the return of refugees in Sudan to their countries.

Grandi explained that the UNHCR has worked in partnership with Sudan for nearly or more than 50 years, expressing hope that the transition taking place in the country would bring the ongoing partnership between Sudan and UNHCR to a new stage, commending the government's concern with addressing refugee issues.

He affirmed UNHCR's readiness to provide the government with the necessary support so that it can carry out refugee registration and provide services to them.