Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Representative of U.S. Institute of Peace

Khartoum, March, 12 (SUNA) - The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-Gen Abdul-Fattah Al Burhan, on Thursday, received the Representatives of United States Institute of Peace accompanied with a lecturer from the African Centre for strategic studies..

The US Institute Representative , in a press statement, indicated to the cooperation of the United State peace UInstitute with African centre for strategic studies ant their coordination on peace efforts.

He confirmed the readiness of the institute to support efforst of Sovereign Council and the cabinet for assuring the transitional period and their keenness to cooperate with people of Sudan.