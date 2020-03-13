Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Representative of U.S. Institute of Peace

12 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, March, 12 (SUNA) - The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-Gen Abdul-Fattah Al Burhan, on Thursday, received the Representatives of United States Institute of Peace accompanied with a lecturer from the African Centre for strategic studies..

The US Institute Representative , in a press statement, indicated to the cooperation of the United State peace UInstitute with African centre for strategic studies ant their coordination on peace efforts.

He confirmed the readiness of the institute to support efforst of Sovereign Council and the cabinet for assuring the transitional period and their keenness to cooperate with people of Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.