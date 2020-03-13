Sudan: Foreign Minister Discusses With UNHCR Situation of Refugees

12 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohamed Abdullah, discussed today, at her office with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Affairs (UNCHR), Mr. Filippo Grandi a number of issues related to the conditions of refugees and displaced people in Sudan and ways to support the transitional government in finding radical solutions that meet all requirements.

The meeting also discussed ways for providing support for the Sudanese in neighbouring countries voluntary return programs, and mechanisms for the support of the refugee hosting communities.

The meeting has tackled means for coordination to the support of the programs and projects on the national level, besides coordination with the UN, the EU and the IGAD.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Affairs (UNCHR) has arrived the country last Wednesday, in a two days official visit, during which he met with the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk and a number ministers.

The visit comes in framework of enhancing relations and cooperation between the Sudan and the (UNCHR) in issues related to refugees, inspection of projects implemented by the commission in the country in context of follow up of outcomes of meeting of the Prime Minister with the UN High Commissioner during his participation in the 74 th session of the UN General Assembly.

