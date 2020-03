Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has received message of solidarity and support from his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed following the terrorist attempt that targeted Hamdouk's motorcade last Monday.

This came when the prime minister received at his office here Thursday Ethiopian deputy chief of staff in the presence of Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Manis, the Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohamed Othman Al-Hussain and the Ethiopian ambassador to Sudan.