Sudan: FM Briefed Diplomats On Hamdouk's Assassination Attempt

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omar Gamareddin, the FM Assistant Undersecretary, Elham Ibrahim abnd the Ministry's General Director for Protocol, Ambassador, Salah Al-Genid, on Thursday, briefed the diplomatic missions accredited to Sudan on the foiled assassination attempt againt the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk and the development and the spread of the Cronavirus in the world.

The state Minister expressed Sudan government condemnation to the the assassination attempt, describing it as terrorist incident.

He outlined that the terror attack was the result of the changes and the new trends in the country's new policies, affirming the stability of the security situations in the country.

"life in Sudan returned to normality" He said.

He sressed that the government took restricted measures to protect the citizens and all the residents in the country, lauding the support extended by the friendly states concerning the investigations into the incident which he described as the international phenomena that requested the cooperation of all.

Concerning the Cronavirus, the minister expressed Sudan's solidarity with all the epidemic-hit countries, confirming that no coronavirus infected was registed in Sudan.

The diplomats thanked the minister for the briefing, expressing their support to Sudan and the the Transitional Period.