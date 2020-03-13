Sudan: FM Briefed Diplomats On Hamdouk's Assassination Attempt

12 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omar Gamareddin, the FM Assistant Undersecretary, Elham Ibrahim abnd the Ministry's General Director for Protocol, Ambassador, Salah Al-Genid, on Thursday, briefed the diplomatic missions accredited to Sudan on the foiled assassination attempt againt the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk and the development and the spread of the Cronavirus in the world.

The state Minister expressed Sudan government condemnation to the the assassination attempt, describing it as terrorist incident.

He outlined that the terror attack was the result of the changes and the new trends in the country's new policies, affirming the stability of the security situations in the country.

"life in Sudan returned to normality" He said.

He sressed that the government took restricted measures to protect the citizens and all the residents in the country, lauding the support extended by the friendly states concerning the investigations into the incident which he described as the international phenomena that requested the cooperation of all.

Concerning the Cronavirus, the minister expressed Sudan's solidarity with all the epidemic-hit countries, confirming that no coronavirus infected was registed in Sudan.

The diplomats thanked the minister for the briefing, expressing their support to Sudan and the the Transitional Period.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.