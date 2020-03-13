Sudan: Al-Burhan Lauds UNHCR Role in Sudan

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt - General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, on Thursday, commended the efforts beingf exerted by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) towards the issues facing the refugees and the displaced in the country.

This came when Al-Burhan met, at the Presidential Palace, the High Commissioner for Refugess, Philipo Grandi who told reports, following the meeting that Sudan reopresents a priority to the UN and the Commission, affirming the UNHCR's readiness to extend assistances to Sudan to address the presence of one million of the refugees from the neighboring countries, besides, the big numbers of the displaced whose number exceeded one million.