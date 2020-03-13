Sudan: Abu Dhabi Authorities Confirms Sudanese Students Safety From Infection of Corona Virus

Khartoum — The Sudan's embassy in Abu Dhabi reported that the results of the medical examination for the Sudanese students under quarantine in the Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi have confirmed their complete safety from infection with the Corona virus, as announced by the authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The embassy noted that the authorities have affirmed that the quarantine period for residents of the Humanitarian City will end on March 17.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the Sudanese students evacuated and quarantined in Abu Dhabi would be kept in quarantine until they arrived safely in the country.