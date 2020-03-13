Sudan: Revolution Martyrs' Families Condemn Attempt to Assassinate Hamdouck

Khartoum — The families of the martyrs of the glorious December revolution, and the Armed Forces Headquarter condemned the desperate attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk last Monday.

The Commissioner of Khartoum locality, Maj. Gen. Sabri Bushra praised the great sacrifices that the youth of the December Revolution made in order to realize a better reality for future generations.

He appreciated the great efforts of the Charitable Commission for Development, the services and change committees, the sports community and citizens in Arquette area who contributed to the success of (Our House Project), which has worked in the environment reservation, the Arquette Martyrs Sports Tournament, announcing the launching of program of Khartoum development renaissance from Arquette, the land of martyrs.

The representative of the martyrs families, Farah Abbas, the father of (martyr al- Tara'as), during his address to the closing day of (Our House Project) project in Arquette, denounced the cowardly assassination attempt on prime minister hamdouk.