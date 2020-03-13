Nigeria: Give Me Falconets, Swiss-Based Nigerian Coach Tells NFF

A Switzerland-based Nigerian coach, Adeyemi Adedeji Anthony has made himself available to the Nigeria Football Federation saying he is ready to coach either the women under-17 or under-20 teams.

Adedeji who is a UEFA B licensed coach submitted that with his 11 years experience of coaching youth teams in Europe, he could be a valuable asset in the NFF's quest to develop women football in Nigeria.

He urged the NFF to look his direction for either of the women youth teams.

"I started coaching with FC Bulach a 4th division women team in Switzerland before moving to FC Dubendorf in Switzerland where I coached from 2011 to 2016.

"Last year I had the honour of training a Bundesliga 3 clubside and this really has prepared me for a greater role in the future.

"But now I feel that It is time to give something back to my country, hence my desire to come home and contribute to the growth of women football in Nigeria.

I'm willing and ready to coach any of the youth women teams," said the former Stationery Stores of Lagos player.

Vanguard News