Liberia: JJ Roberts Birthday to Be Observed On Monday March 16

12 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has declared Sunday, March 15, 2020 as the 211th Birth Anniversary of President Joseph Jenkins Roberts to be observed on Monday, March 16, 2020 throughout the country as a "National Holiday".

The Proclamation further mandate all government offices, public buildings and business houses closed on the day.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Proclamation is in consonance with an Act enacted by the Forty-Second National Legislature of Liberia declaring March 15th of each year as the birth anniversary of Joseph Jenkins Roberts, First President of the Republic, a National Holidayas a mark of respect and reverence to his memory and untiring efforts in organizing the government of the Republic, as well as negotiating and concluding treaties with foreign powers which give recognition to the founding of the Liberian Nation.

The Proclamation further stresses that it is befitting that such honor accorded the memory of the distinguished Statesman serves as a challenge to all Liberians to aspire to higher and noble endeavors by emulating his courage, endurance, selflessness and commitment to the principles and ideals of democracy as portrayed in hisworks and life as Liberia's First President. -Press release

