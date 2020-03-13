Liberia: LANSA Detests Illegal Use of Fire Arms

12 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

LANSA Chairman Michael S. Yowah said a situation of non-control effort by the government is dangerous and it scares away the desire of potential business people to invest in the country that could affect government's development agenda, including peace and security.

Yowah urged government to take into consideration progress African states achieved at the Second Biennial Meeting of States (BMS) on July 2005 in New York, on implementation of the UNPoA, especially in Africa to reducing trafficking and proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

"LANSA categorically registers its concern over the illegal possession of arms in the country by non-state actors to commit crimes that restrict free movement, evidenced by the recent arrest of an individual with military styled weapon (light automatic raffle -LAR) in Gbaporlu County", he noted.

Mr. Yowah indicated that while it is important for all well-meaning citizens to commend past and current administrations as well as partners for the level of security maintained in the country; it is also necessary that government reflects on the numerous strides being made as a country to securing lasting peace and security.

He wants government to arrest and prosecute violators of the Fire Arms and Ammunition Control Act (FACA) that would help in dealing with the menace.

He emphasized that as a vital tool to ease the Liberian government of international arms transfer of especially, conventional weapons, LANSA it should speedily pass in to law the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) Act, which has been drafted by the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms through consultations and inputs from national and international security institutions, the Legislature, partners and civil society.

