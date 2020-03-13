Liberia: Commerce Ministry Announces Six - Week Inspection

12 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced a six - week inspection exercise which is expected to begin on Tuesday, 17 March.

According to a press release authorized by Communications Director Mr. Jacob N.B. Parley, the objective of the six - week inspection is to provide protection for consumers and ensure continuous compliance with standard regulations.The field inspections will only be conducted from Mondays to Thursdays, from 9AM to 3pm, with Fridays, and weekends excluded, according to the release.

It adds that the six - week intensive inspection will be guided by the Commerce Ministry's General Inspection Guidelines, with four cardinal areas including English Labelling; Business Registration Compliance; Adulterated Products and Price Tagging of Goods.

The release discloses that the intensive inspection will affect building/ construction materials; electronic/ electrical products; stationery stores; video clubs; motels; hotels bars; mini - marts; restaurants and foreign exchange bureaus.

In the same vein, the Ministry says the metrology Division at the National Standards Laboratory of Commerce Ministry will also carry out a routine quarterly verification of gas stations, along with weights and scales at all establishments, where relevant including supermarkets, butcheries and scrap dealers.

It continues that the essence of the gas stations verification is to ensure that consumers receive the required quantity of petroleum products and other consumable goods that are purchased from gas stations and other relevant business areas throughout the country.

