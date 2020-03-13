Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Observe International Women's Day

Asmara — Nationals abroad colorfully celebrated International Women's Day, March 8, under the theme "Our Horizon: Full Emancipation of Women".

According to report, nationals residing in Melbourne-Australia, Cairo-Egypt, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf, Giessen, Fulda, Bielefeld, Menschen, Kaiserslautern, Hamburg, Nuremberg, Freiburg and Kassel and other cities of Germany, as well as Saudi Arabian cities of Jeddah and Riyadh, Juba-Republic of South Sudan, Khartoum-Sudan, Nairobi-Kenya, Johannesburg-South Africa, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Coventry, Sheffield, New Castle, Liverpool and Leeds-UK, and Stockholm-Sweden observed the Day featuring various artistic and other programs.

At the event, the message of the day from the National Union of Eritrean Women was delivered. Ambassadors, Consuls, First Secretaries and heads of Public and Community Affairs of Eritrea to the respective countries gave briefings on the contribution of the Eritrean women in the national liberation struggle and in safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as the new era unfolding and the opportunities that it creates.

Pointing out that the International Women's Day, 8 March, is a reminder to preserve the already registered achievements and ensure its transfer to the new generation, the organizers of the event called for reinforced participation of the society for the total emancipation of Eritrean women by empowering them with necessary education and skills.

The observance of the events were featured with seminars, artistic and cultural performances as well as other programs depicting the day, the report added.