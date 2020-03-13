Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Observe International Women's Day

12 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Nationals abroad colorfully celebrated International Women's Day, March 8, under the theme "Our Horizon: Full Emancipation of Women".

According to report, nationals residing in Melbourne-Australia, Cairo-Egypt, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf, Giessen, Fulda, Bielefeld, Menschen, Kaiserslautern, Hamburg, Nuremberg, Freiburg and Kassel and other cities of Germany, as well as Saudi Arabian cities of Jeddah and Riyadh, Juba-Republic of South Sudan, Khartoum-Sudan, Nairobi-Kenya, Johannesburg-South Africa, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Coventry, Sheffield, New Castle, Liverpool and Leeds-UK, and Stockholm-Sweden observed the Day featuring various artistic and other programs.

At the event, the message of the day from the National Union of Eritrean Women was delivered. Ambassadors, Consuls, First Secretaries and heads of Public and Community Affairs of Eritrea to the respective countries gave briefings on the contribution of the Eritrean women in the national liberation struggle and in safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as the new era unfolding and the opportunities that it creates.

Pointing out that the International Women's Day, 8 March, is a reminder to preserve the already registered achievements and ensure its transfer to the new generation, the organizers of the event called for reinforced participation of the society for the total emancipation of Eritrean women by empowering them with necessary education and skills.

The observance of the events were featured with seminars, artistic and cultural performances as well as other programs depicting the day, the report added.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.