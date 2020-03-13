Eritrea: Seminar for Staff Members of National Service

Sawa — Seminar focusing on law and health was conducted for the staff members of the National Service Training Center.

The seminar focused on general concept of criminal law, gender and equality, contribution of staff members in the success of education and training, control of communicable diseases, contribution of the youth in nation building process, influence of media as well as on the importance of exchanging ideas.

Indicating that the history of Eritrea is the history of generations, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, called for integrated effort on the part of the Government, Front and the public for addressing the questions of the youth with a view to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skill and contributed their part in the nation building process.

Mr. Saleh also called for reinforced effort for developing the capacity and participation of females in all sectors, organize training programs for females so that they develop confidence and participation and organize forums in which outstanding females exchange the secret behind their success with their peer groups.

Noting that the various seminars and trainings that have been conducted in the Center have significant contribution in developing the overall understanding of members, Col. Debesai Ghide, Commander of the National Service Training Center, called for similar programs to the other members that could not get the chance to participate.