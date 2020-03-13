Sudan: North Darfur Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Kutum

Kutum / Dobo El Omda — Residents of Kutum in North Darfur are complaining about an increase of thefts and robberies. On Thursday, two women were wounded in an armed robbery in Tawila locality.

"Kutum has been witnessing an upsurge in attacks by militiamen lately," Yahya El Khoms, Member of the Forces for Freedom and Change told Radio Dabanga.

"They come on camels, motorcycles, and sometimes in vehicles, and assault and rob the people in the locality," he said. "The most recent attacks took place this morning, when three gunmen intercepted herder Osman Mohamed, 20 kilometres north-east of Kutum, and stole 20 goats. Luckily a search posse managed to recover the animals."

The activist called on the locality and state authorities to act to restore the Rule of Law and disarm militiamen and other gunmen in the region.

In Tawila locality, North Darfur, two women were wounded during an armed robbery on Thursday.

A villager told Radio Dabanga that four armed men riding on camels attacked people watering their livestock at a well in the area of Dobo El Omda. "They shot in the air. Saadiya Yagoub was hit by a bullet in the hand. The hand of Gisma Mohamed was broken by a blow with a rifle butt," he said. "The gunmen then left, taking 85 goats and sheep with them."

The incident was reported to the army garrison of Katur.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.