Sudan: West Darfur Town, Villages Suffer From Acute Drinking Water Crisis

13 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Babanusa / El Sunut — People living in Babanusa and El Sunut in West Kordofan complain about an acute shortages of drinking water.

Salah Mohamedi, a leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change in Babanusa, told Radio Dabanga that the commercial price of a barrel of water jumped to SDG 150 ($ 2,72*). "A month ago, we paid SDG 50."

He attributed the water outages to mismanagement.

"The repeated breaking-down of the water engines due to the absence of periodic maintenance, and to the poor quality of the water network in the town," he explained. "The water network in Babanusa currently operates with only two water engines out of ten. Most of the wells have only one water engine."

A large number of villages in West Kordofan's El Sunut locality also suffer from a lack of drinking water. "We are now forced to fetch water from remote areas," a villager told this station. "The price of a barrel of water on the black market has risen to more than SDG 100."

The source explained that the affected villages in El Sunut rely on pumps for the water provision. "Yet these engines have now completely stopped working."

He called on the West Kordofan government and Khartoum to take urgent action to solve the problem.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.