Cameroon-Turkey Relations - Focus On Intensifying Ties

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum received in audience the Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, Ayse Saraç on March 12, 2020 during which both personalities discussed deepening bilateral relations between both countries. In her declaration to reporters shortly after the audience, Ambassador Ayse Saraç said she discussed elaborately with Minister Gargoum on the different areas of cooperation between Cameroon and Turkey with the possibility of enhancing them further. "I thank the Minister for receiving us today. Turkey and Cameroon are strategic partners and they have good bilateral cooperation in multi-dimensional domains such as business, technology, culture as well as at the international level. We discussed elaborately on how to strengthen these cooperation ties further," she stated. During her last audience at the Ministry of External Relations on January 28, 2020 in the course of which she discussed with the Minister on the upcoming Turkey-Africa Summit, the Turkish diplomat expressed satisfaction on the organisation of the Major National Dialogue. She equally stated her country's readiness to support peace building in Cameroon. Relations between Cameroon and Turkey are positive with both Presidents having carried out official visits to each other's nation. President Paul Biya's visit to Turkey in March 2013 gave special impetus and increased the depth of cooperation ties. Due to these friendly relations between both countries, several cooperation agreements have been arrived at in areas like health, education, security and infrastructure; with the Turk Eximbank having financed 75 per cent of the construction of the Japoma 50,000 capacity stadium in Douala, Littoral Region.