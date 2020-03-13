Kenya: KRU Suspends 2019-20 Season

13 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has suspended the 2019/2020 season following the ministry of health's directive that banned all public gatherings due to Coronavirus.

A statement from the Union indicated that the suspension starts with Kenya Cup, Eric Shirley and KRU Championship semi-finals that were planned for Saturday.

"A comprehensive statement will be released in due course, "said the statement.

In the top flight Kenya Cup, Impala Saracens were to face Mwamba while Homeboyz were up against Menengai Oilers in a double header at then Impala Sports Club.

At the same time, the Rugby World Cup 2021 Repechage qualifier between Kenya Lionesses and Colombia set for April 18 this year has been postponed.

The decision to postpone this fixture is in support of the Kenyan Government's precautionary measures to protect public health against COVID-19.

KRU chairman Oduor Gangla said while they are disappointed that the fixture cannot take place on the set date, the health and safety of the players and officials is of utmost importance.

"We fully support the Kenyan authorities hence our decision to postpone this fixture to a later date," said Gangla.

Kenya's Lionesses earned their ticket to this stage of the competition after finishing second behind South Africa in the 2019 Rugby Africa Women's Cup while Colombia's Las Tucanes defeated Brazil 23-19 in their Sudamérica Rugby region playoff fixture on March 7, this year.

Read the original article on Nation.

