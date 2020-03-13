Tanzania: 8-Star Simba Make Swift Response

SIMBA SC made a perfect response and record this season, hitting 8-0 past hapless Singida United in the Mainland Premier League match at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Meddie Kagere became the first player to score a quadruple in a single game this season as Deo Kanda netted a brace. Other goals were netted by skipper John Bocco and the substitute Sharaf Shiboub.

Simba came out in the match all guns blazing as they were seeking to a perfect response and recovery from their painful 1-0 loss to traditional rivals Young Africans in their previous league match at the National Stadium last Sunday.

It was a fight between the runaway league leaders and bottom-placed side, who are battling to remain in the top flight football league next season, but the going seems tough for them.

For the Msimbazi Street lads, they are almost getting their name engraved on the trophy for the third successive season.

They need to win the next six matches to be crowned champions for the 21st time. Simba occupy the top spot with 71 points from 28 matches.

Azam are second on 54 points from 28 matches, while Yanga are third on 50 points from 25 outings. And the results yesterday, has almost lowered the Sindida lads into the grave.

From their 28 matches, Singida United have managed only two wins, six draws and 19 defeats to pocket 12 points.

The maximum points Singida United can attain if they win all their remaining ten matches is 4 2 points, the tally which has already been surpassed by seven teams.

Four teams will automatically be relegated this season, while two others will be engaged in a play-off.

In the yesterday's encounter, Simba started with intent to win right from the onset. Kagere blasted home after just two minutes.

He reached to a Mohammed Hussein's grass cutter cross, to tap home from a close range. Congolese attacker, Kanda netted the second in the 12th minute, latching onto Shomari Kapombe's cross to fire home from a close range past Malawian goalkeeper Owen Chaima.

The feat continued as Kanda added the third in the 18 th minute, cutting from a thick of defenders before he rounded off the keeper and coolly netted his eighth goal of the campaign.

A minute later, Bocco netted the fourth goal, racing into Kapombe's cross to tap home from a close range. It was 5-0 in the25th minute, through Kagere.

Luis Miquissone pressed defender Tumba Sued and his initial effort was blocked but Kegere was close to finish it off. Kagere missed the chance for the sixth and his hat trick in the 3 8 th minute, as he raced clear to a Hassan Dilunga's cross but his shot was blocked by the keeper.

The Ugandan born, Rwandese striker finally grabbed his hat trick and the sixth for Simba in the 4 1st minute, again arriving to Dilunga's cut back pass. After the break, Simba clearly home and dry, made several changes in which, Gadiel Michael came in for Kapombe, while Shiboub came in for Jonas Mkude before Gerson Fraga replaced Bocco.

Singida United midfielder, Haruna Moshi was shown straight red card for elbowing keeper Aishi Manula in the 56th minute.

Simba were heading to set new goal scoring record in the league as Shiboub netted the seventh in the 59th minute, beating substitute keeper Geoffrey Mkumbo, who had replaced Chaima.

Bull striker, Kagere was lost for counts as he netted his fourth of the day and eighth for Simba, finishing off from Dilunga's pass.

It was Kagere's 19th goal of the campaign and with ten matches to go, he looks likely to beat the all-time league record of 26 goals scored by former Young Africans striker, Mohamed Hussein 'Machinga'.

In another league match played yesterday, Tanzania Prisons beat Alliance FC 1-0 at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.