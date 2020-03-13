Tanzania: Seven Clubs on Course for Lugalo Open Showdown

BUMPER entry has been already reported ahead of the 2020 TANAPA Lugalo Open Golf Championship heading for a tee off this weekend in Dar es Salaam.

With all major golf clubs confirmed for this national-level competition, organisers and hosts Lugalo Golf Club said seven clubs from Tanzania Mainland and the Isles will be engaged in a hunt for the tournament's diadem.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the club's golf captain Japhet Masai named the clubs as Arusha Gymkhana, Kili Golf, TPC, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, Sea Cliff Club of Z anzibar and the hosts Lugalo.

The 2020 round bankrolled by Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) is expected to draw over 100 golfers on course.

Masai added that this year's event will take place on March 14th and 15th at the club course involving both professional and amateur golfers categorised under men and women disciplines as well as juniors.

He further said that the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe is expected to grace the closing of the two- day championship.

During the closing ceremony, Minister Mwakyembe will also officiate the opening of new Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) and Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) offices both located at the club.

The offices have been built by Lugalo Golf Club, aiming at facilitating the union duties and bring them closer to the golfers.

Further, he commended the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) for supporting the club by backing the Lugalo Open Championship for some years now and welcomed golfers from other clubs to register for the event.

"We are inviting golfers from all over the country, who are registered in the newly introduced World Handicap system as well those yet to register to came and compete in the event," he said, adding that registration is still on.

On his part, TANAPA representative Hassan Mbaga said supporting Lugalo Club was part of the authority's effort to support sports activities in the country, which is also one way of promoting tourism sector.

"We have been supporting golf for some years now because we believe it helps promote the tourism sector in the country."

On his side, TGU Honorary Secretary, Boniface Nyiti acknowledged the effort of the TPDF Lugalo Golf Club for providing the union with office at the club as well as lauding TANAPA's support for the sport.

Nyiti invited TANAPA and other stakeholders to support TGU Safari Open championship, which he said, would be a good platform of promoting tourism. The Safari Open event will also involve tourist golf players.