Tanzania: TFF - Corona Fears Won't Affect Taifa Stars' Trip

THE Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has reaffirmed that Taifa Stars will travel to Tunis, Tunisia, regardless of the global fear of coronavirus outbreak.

Taifa Stars will be engaged in two legged 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers clash against Tunisia. The first leg scheduled for March 27th in Tunis, Tunisia and the return leg will be held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on March 30th this year.

TFF Information and Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo said yesterday that the federation is working on the travel logistics in preparations for the team's trip to Tunisia for the group J 2021 AFCON qualifier match.

"We are aware that the deadly Coronavirus (COVID- 19 virus) threat is a major concern globally and some few African countries have been hit since its outbreak in China.

However, we are taking all necessary precautions ahead of the trip," he said. The wide spreading of Coronavirus has led some countries to halt sports activities, while others have opted to play their games behind closed doors.

At least ten African countries have recently reported to have been hit by the deadly virus and nearly 100 cases have been reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, Ndimbo said in case the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decides to postpone AFCON qualifier matches due to the spread of the coronaviruses, TFF will abide with the decision.

Neighbouring Kenya is among countries which have asked CAF to postpone their 2021 AFCON qualifying tie against Comoros over coronavirus fears, as their opponents Comoros have included players based in France.

France is among the European nations which have been hit by the deadly virus and is said to have recorded 1,784 infections with 83 deaths.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has already requested CAF to postpone their March 25th match against Comoro and have insisted that if CAF insists on the game going ahead, then they'll turn to the Kenyan government on the way forward.

Last week, the Kenyan government banned flights from specific countries that are affected by the COVID-19 virus as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus in Kenya.

Comoros are joint Group G leaders with Kenya on four points while Egypt is third with two points and Togo at the bottom of the group with one point.

On Tuesday Taifa Stars Head Coach, Etienne Ndayiragije named a 35 strongman provisional squad ahead 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Tunisia, as well 2020 Africa Nations championship (CHAN) finals slated for Cameroon from April 4th to 25th this year.