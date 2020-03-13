Tanzania: President Magufuli Pays Chadema MP Peter Msigwa's Court Fine

12 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has today weighed in on the fundraising drive by opposition party to raise money to pay fines for their jailed members of parliament including party Chairman Freeman Mbowe.

According to the Resident Magistrate's Court, the president has today reportedly paid Sh38 million out of the Sh40 million meant for the fine facing Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa.

A relative of Msigwa who was identified as Benert Msigwa arrived at the Kisutu Magistrate Court in company of the Director of Presidential Communications Greyson Msigwa to pay the money as ordered by the court.

However, there are conflicting reports that by the time the President's contribution arrived the party through its fundraising had already paid the fines of Peter Msigwa, John Mnyika, and Salum Mwalimu.

Earlier on in the day three female MPs Esther Bulaya, Ester Matiko and Halima Mdee were released after their fines were paid yesterday March 11.

On Tuesday, Chadema launched a fundraising drive to raise money to pay for the fines by yesterday evening the initiative had yielded Sh234 million.

