Tanzania: Three Chadema MPs Released From Segerea Prison

Dar es Salaam — Three Chadema Members of Parliament finally walked out of the court after paying fines amounting to Sh100 million.

The MPs, are Halima Mdee (Kawe), Ester Bulaya (Bunda) and Esther Matiko (Tarime Urban) were released Thursday morning March 12.

The party paid the money yesterday but they weren't released due to custodial technicalities.

The three along with the party national chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe and four other Chadema leaders were convicted by the Kisutu resident magistrate court on Tuesday.

They were found guilty in a sedition and incitement charges. They were also accused of arranging an illegal rally which led to the killing of a National Institute of Transport student Akwilina Akwilini in February 2018.

Mr Mbowe and four other party stalwarts-Mr John Mnyika, Mr Salum Mwalimu, Mr John Heche and Mr Peter Msigwa are still in the prison as the party is raising funds for their release.

Yesterday, former Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji walked out of the prison a freeman after CCM, the party he has defected too, after the party paid a Sh30 million fine.

Immediately after the ruling Chadema has launched a fundraising drive meant to pay for the fines of Sh320million facing their party leaders.

On Tuesday, Chadema launched a fundraising drive to raise money to pay for the fines by yesterday evening the initiative had yielded Sh234 million.