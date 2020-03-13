Kenya Hockey Union Suspends League Over Coronavirus

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) has suspended all league matches following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country on Friday.

KHU Assistant Fixtures Secretary Moses Majiwa confirmed the development saying the union has no option but to follow the government's directive in banning all public gatherings.

"We have decided to suspend all league matches as we keep tabs on how the situation unfolds. Our leagues attract a number of people and it is paramount that we ensure they are safe.

We will continue to monitor the situation and advice the on the way forward," Majiwa added.

"We will communicate new dates of restating the league as the fixture will have to reviewed due to uniqueness of our team requirements," he added.

On Thursday, the United States International University- Africa (USIU-A) withdrew its sports teams from all leagues. The school has a men and women's team in the hockey league.

Eight matches were to be played this weekend.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday said the patient is a 27 year-old Kenyan who travelled from the US via London.

He said that although the patient, a Kenyan, is stable and eating, she will not be released from hospital until she is confirmed negative.

The woman is at Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit.