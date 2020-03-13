South Africa: Coronavirus in SA - No Travel Bans Yet, As Government Looks At Economic Impact

Photo: flowcomm/Flickr
Inside Cape Town International Airport (file photo).
13 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Government has not decided to put any travel restrictions and bans in place, just yet.

This comes as the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) in South Africa continues to rise. According to Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, various aspects are being looked at before Cabinet can make an informed decision.

Kubayi-Ngubane spoke during an inter-ministerial briefing at Protea Hotel's The Ranch Resort in Polokwane on Thursday night, outlining developments regarding the virus which first broke out in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

The resort, which is situated just 25km from the Limpopo city of Polokwane, is where just over 120 South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan will be quarantined for 21 days.

Among those involved in the state of readiness briefing were Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Police Bheki Cele, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Although no decision has been made on travel restrictions - despite other countries, including the US, putting bans in place - the minister said South Africa will, however, issue warnings and guidelines in the meantime.

She said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is also working on travel advisory notices to advise people, both coming in and going out of the country, to be cautious and how to go about planning their trips.

"There are lessons we are learning from other countries. For example, you put a travel ban for a particular country, and people use another country to enter. It becomes an issue that you are not able to manage, and so we continue to monitor," the minister said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation have also issued guidelines on any trips around the world, Kubayi-Ngubane said.

Cabinet has also already started discussions about the possible impact of the virus on the economy.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the Cabinet had already tasked her office to look at the aspects that could cause potential harm to the economy and a report would be released soon.

The ministry was also looking at the potential harm on labour and a team led by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, was working on that aspect.

Earlier this month, Mkhize told Parliament's health portfolio committee that, given the fact that South Africa had not had any confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease at the time, it would not be cancelling any big international events or closing any of its ports of entry.

On 5 March, this changed when the country announced that it had its first positive Covid-19 case.

There are currently 16 people who have tested positive for the virus.

The health department initially said on Thursday that 17 people were affected, but this was later revised after one test came back negative.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.