South Africa: Stellenbosch World Rugby Tournament Postponed

13 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

World Rugby has announced the postponement of the women's World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament, which was due to be played in Stellenbosch on 28 and 29 March, in response to the continued Covid-19 situation.

"The health and safety of participating teams, tournament event staff and spectators is our highest priority," World Rugby said in a statement.

"This proactive decision has been taken to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines.

"The decision is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners."

The South African Women's Sevens team were due to compete with teams from Argentina, Belgium, China, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Poland and Scotland.

Further details in relation to the rearrangement of the Stellenbosch women's World Rugby Challenger Series event will be communicated in due course.

- SA Rugby

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.