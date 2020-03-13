Tanzania: Work on Your Personality, Local Radio Practitioners

LOCAL radio practitioners have been urged to improve their interpersonal skills to enhance effectiveness.

Amani Shayo, Project Manager with Empower Limited, made the call in Bagamoyo on Monday at a capacity building session in communication and visibility to secretariat staff and board members for the network of community media in Tanzania (TADIO).

According to Shayo, 73 per cent of communication made is non-verbal.

"I urge you to hear and listen and understand your clients, because listening is one of the most important interpersonal skills one ought to have. What one says and how they say it matters a lot," Shayo cautioned.

Shayo utilized the platform to remind local radio practitioners to understand the community they work with before they propose solutions to their problems.

For her part, Liberatha Mutabuzi, the company's senior project coordinator stressed on local radio practitioners to make sure they always make a first good impression, because it is always remembered.

She used the occasion to remind media practitioners to mind their dressing code as one could easily judge a person from the way they dress.

"You need to differentiate your dressing code to match with the occasions to avoid sending a wrong message to the people you work with. The first impression includes your dressing code, posture when you sit and your mannerism," said Mutabuzi.

UNESCO has organised a five days training in communication and visibility in a bid to support individual members of TADIO leadership to become the best version of themselves whilst also aligning the culture and strategic focus of the organisation going forwards.

In Tanzania, UNESCO through funding from the Swiss Development Corporation (SDC), supports 25 community radios and the Community Media Network-TADIO.

The local radios are in 23 out of the 3 1 regions of Tanzania and serve approximately 33 million people in Tanzania.