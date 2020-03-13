Tanzania: Chadema's Notice of Appeal Reaches the DPP

Dar es Salaam — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has on Thursday, March 12, 2020, confirmed that Chadema has expressed intention to appeal against the judgment against their party cadres made by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court issue on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The court convicted eight party leaders of the main opposition party, including former Secretary General Vincent Mashinji who recently defected to CCM.

They were required to pay a total of Sh350 million or spend five months in jail.

Speaking later in the day, party's vice chairman (Zanzibar) Said Issa Mohamed said the party was set to appeal appeal.

Addressing a press conference today, DPP Mganga said his office has received a notice expressing an intent to appeal.

"My office has been served with the notice from eight Chadema leaders. Let's meet at the High Court. Even if they are to hire lawyers from abroad," he said.

The court ruled that Dr Mashinji, Salum Mwalimu, John Mnyika and Ester Matiko were each required to pay a fine of Sh30 million.

However, Mr John Heche, Peter Msigwa, Halima Mdee and Ester Bulaya were all required to pay Sh40 million, whereas Party chairman Mbowe has been fined Sh70 million.

All leaders spent two nights behind bars after failing to meet the requirements as the party leaders launched a fundraising initiative.

Yesterday, the party reported to have collected Sh234 million, although efforts to free three female jailed leaders proved futile.

Today President John Magufuli has reportedly paid Sh38 million out of the Sh40 million meant for the fine facing Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa.

A relative of Msigwa who was identified as Benert Msigwa arrived at the Kisutu Magistrate Court in company of the Director of Presidential Communications Greyson Msigwa to pay the money as ordered by the court.

However, there were conflicting reports that by the time the President's contribution arrived the party through its fundraising had already paid the fines of Peter Msigwa, John Mnyika, and Salum Mwalimu.